‘Indifferent attitude of mgmt’: HP electricity board staff call for march to Shimla on Jan 11

Employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) held protests across the state on Monday over the “indifferent attitude of the management towards their demands”. Under the banner of Joint Front of Engineers and Employees, the protesters have given a call for a march to Shimla on January 11. HPSEB staff at a protest rally in Shimla on Monday. Protesters seek removal of MD, restoration of old pension scheme (ANI)

Employees and pensioners from across the state will gather at Shimla. The joint Front of the protesting employees has demanded the removal of the current managing director, Harikesh Meena, from the post. The protesters also sought reinstatement of the old pension scheme (OPS).

The joint front is being supported by its retired employees regarding the demands. Earlier, pensioners had addressed demonstrations in Mandi and other districts.

Front co-convenor Heera Lal Verma said that even after five days of the protests, the demands of the employees are not being taken seriously.

He alleged that the administration tried to intimidate the employees, due to which there was uproar among the employees. He added that the protesters believe that the current management was worsening the conditions of the board and urged for the removal of the managing director.