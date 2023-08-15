Indo-Pak Friendship Fest: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait bats for reopening of Wagah border for trade

Various intellectuals, writers, veteran journalists, artists, activists and politicians on Monday took part in the discussion during the 28th India-Pakistan Friendship Festival on the current status of India-Pakistan ties. Joining the issue, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait demanded the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border for trade between the two countries citing that the move would open the door of prosperity, especially for the crisis-ridden farmer community in the region.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during the 28th India-Pakistan Friendship Festival in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

Addressing the seminar held during the festival organised at Khalsa College here, by India-Pakistan Friendship Forum, Folklore Research Academy, Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, South Asia Free Media Association and Punjab Jagriti Manch-Jalandhar, Tikait said, “People of both the countries want to meet each other, but the governments do not let them do so. When nobody is talking about normalization of the bilateral ties, the activists who have organised this event, are doing so, which is daring.”

Expressing his views, senior journalist and political editor of Hindustan Times Vinod Sharma said, “Sentiments of love and peace between both the countries are strong among the people on both sides but the governments don’t fully accept it. Until or unless the general public of both sides does not take to the roads, governments will not opt to have normal ties. Today, there is no rail link, road link or air link between both the countries. People-to-people contact is not possible in such a situation. Efforts made by civil society in past must be carried forward.”

Paying tribute to the victims of communal violence that took place during the 1947 partition, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said, “If borders are open, the entire region will become prosperous.”

The seminar was also addressed by JNU Professor Monica Dutt, senior journalist Satnam Singh Manak, Ramesh Yadav, Khalsa College Principal Mehal Singh, Left-wing leader Mangat Ram Pasla, former MP AR Shahin, senior journalist Balwinder Jammu, Punjabi University Patiala Professor Kuldeep Singh.

Folklore Research Academy’s magazine ‘Panj Pani’ was also released on the occasion. In the evening, a play on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was organised at Punjab Natshala outside Khalsa College.

The peaceniks are also scheduled to gather at the Wagah border for a candlelight vigil to promote peace, love and brotherhood between both countries and remember the victims of the partition violence. Peaceniks from Pakistan will gather on the other side of the border for the vigil.

