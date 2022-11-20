Inebriated man stabs friend in Chandigarh’s Sector 45, arrested

A man was arrested for stabbing his friend after a drunken spat in Sector 45 on Friday night.

The accused, Ram Bahadur alias Ramu, stabbed the victim, Netra Basant, multiple times before fleeing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Subash Rawat of Burail village, told the police that he was consuming alcohol with his friends Netra Basant and Ram Bahadur alias Ramu, at the Ramlila Ground when Bahadur started hurling abuses at them. They asked Bahadur to leave, but he returned with a knife after some time and started stabbing Netra. Subash raised the alarm, after which Bahadur fled.

Basant was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 45, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case was registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station. The accused was later released on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}