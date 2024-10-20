Infiltration bid foiled in Uri, one killed

One infiltrator has been killed after security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Baramulla district, police and army said on Sunday. One infiltrator has been killed after security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Baramulla district, police and army said on Sunday. (ANI File)

The army and police had launched an operation following information that there would be an attempt to push in militants. Army’s Chinar or 15 Corps said that the troops, on lookout for the militants, spotted the infiltrators in Uri near LoC triggering an exchange of fire.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding a likely infiltration bid, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by Indian army & the J&K Police along the LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla,” the corps said on X.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire,” it said.

The district police have confirmed the killing of one of the infiltrators. “There is confirmation of the death of one militant as one body has been found,” said Baramulla SSP Mohd Zaid.

The officials are yet to ascertain or release the identity of the slain.

The search operation is still in progress as the forces believe that it was a group of at least 3 to 5 militants which the adversary is attempting to push in before the snowfall closes the passes on LoC.