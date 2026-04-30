Influencer’s murder: Bathinda court extends Mehron’s judicial custody

A court in Bathinda on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh Mehron by two weeks in connection with the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. A court in Bathinda on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh Mehron by two weeks in connection with the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi.

Mehron, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 10, was produced before the court of civil judge (senior division) Gurkirpal Singh Sekhon via videoconferencing. He is currently lodged in the high-security Bathinda Central Jail.

According to investigators, Mehron is accused of strangling Kanchan Kumari on June 10 last year, allegedly over content he considered “immoral” and offensive to Sikh sentiments. Following the incident, he fled India and remained in the UAE for several months.

His counsel Manpreet Singh Brar stated that Mehron had been in custody of UAE authorities since December and had expressed willingness to return to India without contesting deportation. He was subsequently brought back and arrested upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 10.

Police have sent three of Mehron’s mobile phones for forensic examination to retrieve potential evidence. However, the investigation faced setbacks after the court rejected police pleas seeking a voice sample and an identification parade. The defence argued that such procedures were unnecessary as the accused’s photographs had already circulated widely on social media.

The court had earlier also accepted Mehron’s refusal to provide a voice sample.