Injured Panchkula club owner receives fresh threat from Rohit Godara gang

Rattan Lubana, 30, a nightclub owner who was critically injured in a firing incident that took place outside Swiss Lounge in Sector 5, Panchkula on June 4, has once again received a threat purportedly from the Rohit Godara gang.

The DCP said a special investigation team (SIT) is probing various aspects of the case, including the procurement of weapons, the exact role of the handler and possible links with drug suppliers. (HT File)

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A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that Lubana’s mobile phone had remained switched off following the attack. When the phone was switched on two days ago, an audio message, allegedly received from an international number surfaced on the device. The message carried threats for Lubana and his family members, stating that even police protection would not be able to save them.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, crime) Amrinder Singh said the Abhedya app – which blocks calls and messages from unknown international numbers – had not been installed on Lubana’s phone because it remained switched off after the attack. As a result, the threat message was received on the device.

The DCP said a special investigation team (SIT) is probing various aspects of the case, including the procurement of weapons, the exact role of the handler and possible links with drug suppliers. He added that raids are being conducted in Punjab to apprehend more accused persons connected to the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have already provided personal security officers (PSOs) to Lubana and his family, as well as to his brother, Narinder Pal Singh Lubana, a former councillor, and his family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have already provided personal security officers (PSOs) to Lubana and his family, as well as to his brother, Narinder Pal Singh Lubana, a former councillor, and his family members. {{/usCountry}}

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The DCP said that the shooters’ alleged handler, gangster Shakeel Ansari, who was arrested by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) after an encounter in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar on June 11, is still undergoing treatment at a hospital and has not yet been discharged. Panchkula Police will bring him on a production warrant once he is fit for questioning, he added. According to police, Ansari provided logistical support to the two shooters — Jaspreet Singh, 34, and Harpreet Singh, 18, — who were arrested shortly after the attack.