InkedInTricity: For the love of all things football

Football fervour has engulfed the country, amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. From quirky merchandise to jerseys aplenty, it’s a celebration like no other for football lovers. Many have even chosen to ink their love for the sport, something they can cherish for a lifetime. As a result, tattoo artists across Chandigarh are inundated with queries and bookings. Popular choices include jerseys and portraits of footballers such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as inks inspired by those sported by their favourite players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishal, of Youngistaan Tattoos, says, “The demand for football-themed tattoos has increased with FIFA. People are asking for tattoos of team logos, jersey numbers, footballers’ names, etc.” “A few went for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo portrait tattoos,” he added.

Animesh Yadav, of GunsNRoses Tattoo Parlour, says “There’s not much football fan following in the tricity area. But some people did come in to watch the matches while getting inked. The most popular tattoos we have made so far have been jersey numbers in the respective teams’ colours for Ronaldo, Neymar and Messi.”

Simarpreet Manhas, of Tattoozone, says, “Portraits and large figurines are expensive and very few can afford them. So, most people who want to express their love for the game and their favourite players or teams are coming in to get minimal tattoos. Some bring in customised designs of tattoos that their star footballer has, while others go for their teams’ colour splash or jersey numbers with infinity sign, and so on.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Argetine footballer Lionel Messi is a hot favourite among football enthusiasts looking to ink their love for the sport. Areeba Gois, of Ink Addicts, says “These days, football and tattoos go hand-in-hand. And so, increasing numbers of football fans are keen on showing off their themed tattoos. It’s not just in the current FIFA season, but in general, also, I have had people coming in to get tattoos of footballs, team logos, #10 for Neymar, or a CR7 for Ronaldo. In terms of portraits, I have made at least three minimal to detailed ones of Messi.”

Among football enthusiasts in the city, the excitement to dedicate something as special as a tattoo to the sport, is palpable. Sonu, a national level football player, who has inked his own jersey, says: “When I started playing football in 2005, little did I know I’d fall in love with the sport so much that I will end up getting a tattoo!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON