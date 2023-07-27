JJP will be wiped out from Haryana’s politics after 2024 polls: Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said on Monday that the people of the state have made up their mind to unseat the BJP-JJP government in the next years assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“JJP will be wiped out from the politics of Haryana, while the BJP will not be able to get more than 10 assembly seats in the Assembly elections, due in October next year”, he said addressing a press conference at Panipat on the sidelines of the ongoing Parivartan Yatra of the INLD in Haryana.

Abhay also promised to give 50 per cent tickets to the youths below the age of 40 years and this will give a strong message to the youths and will encourage them to led the next government in Haryana.

Reacting to the controversy between the Rajput and Gurjar communities over the statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj at Kaithal, Chautala accused the BJP government of dividing people into caste and religious lines and making one fight to another.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chautala promised to provide financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of martyrs of military, paramilitary and civil forces of Haryana, if the INLD was voted to power. He also promised an Ex-Servicemen Commission will be constituted to ensure that the families of the soldiers of Haryana do not face any difficulty and ₹20000 per month pension will be given to the families of the soldiers of Haryana who were martyred in the wars of 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999, while financial assistance of 50 lakh will be given to the soldiers of Haryana who are disabled in war or encounter with terrorists, if INLD forms the next government in the state.

Abhay also demanded that the government to give ₹40,000 per acre of compensation to the famers who lost their crops in the floods.