Inmates tweak Ludhiana Central Jail’s security, officials clueless about smuggling channel

Despite claims of tight security inside the Ludhiana Central Jail, inmates manage to smuggle mobile phones and other contraband easily.

This could be gauged by the fact that at least 300 mobile phones have been seized from the central jail in the past three years. In such cases, police do not get custody of the accused for questioning, due to which the secret of sneaking in a mobile phone inside the prison remains a mystery for the cops as well as jail officials.

Officials claim that the inmates manage to smuggle mobile phones through their accomplices, who simply fling these items over the compound walls of the prison. As per the jail officials, they conduct surprise checks frequently. They also claimed to have increased patrolling outside the compound wall to curb the menace.

According to the police, in case of recovery of mobile phones or any other contraband, they register an FIR under the Prisons Act, which is a bailable offence. They do not get custody of the inmates for questioning, so they fail to get to know from where and how contraband is smuggled inside the jail.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (East) Davinder Chaudhary said SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured on fake identity documents. “When we questioned the people who talked to the inmates over phone, they made excuses that they were not aware that the caller was lodged in the jail,” he added.

He said to investigate the matter thoroughly, the police need to secure custody of such inmates. “When we do not get their custody, investigation in most of the cases remains affected,” he added.

It has been learnt that a local court had turned down the police’s request for the remand of six inmates who were booked for partying, enjoying booze and hookah in the prison.

Balkar Singh, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, said most of the mobile phones and contraband are thrown inside from the outside.

“We are highly alert and recovering contraband on a daily basis. We have also increased vigil outside and inside the jail,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a nexus between jail officials and prisoners had surfaced with the arrest of three jail officials – including two head warders Makhan Singh and Ravinder Singh and nurse Sachin Kumar – who had helped in smuggling contraband inside the Ludhiana Central Jail.

Sunday night seizure

Meanwhile, six mobile phones and as many sachets of tobacco were recovered from six jail inmates on Sunday night during a special checking.

Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal lodged a complaint stating that items were recovered from Jagdev Singh, Manoj Kumar, Jasvir Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sunny Kumar and Gurjant Singh.

ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to ascertain how did they manage to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case has been registered under Sections 52 A (1), 42 and 45 of the Prisons Act.