Innovative mechanism need to be followed to thwart ill designs of anti-social elements: IGP Kashmir

Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) VK Birdi on Thursday said that innovative mechanisms need to be followed to thwart the ill designs of anti-social elements.

Birdi emphasised that people’s cooperation is must to make our efforts fruitful for which we have to strengthen police-public bonds at grass root level by addressing to public grievances.

Birdi was on a visit to Budgam where he chaired a review meeting at DPO Budgam.

A police spokesperson said the purpose of IGP’s visit was to oversee and improve the mechanisms related to security and crime in the district.

During the meeting, the IGP gave priority to overhauling the mechanism of security and crime in order to create a peaceful society. He emphasised the commitment of the police department to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

“During the discussions, the IGP emphasised a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic menace and urged strict action against peddlers to combat the issue of drug trafficking and maintain law and order in the district, “ the spokesperson said.

Additionally, IGP Kashmir urged prompt resolution of pending cases, emphasising the importance of investigations. He also stressed the need to strengthen police-public relations by adopting a public-centric approach and advocating service-oriented policing as such approach build trust and bridge the gap between the police and the public, ultimately fostering a safer and more harmonious community.

Moreover, the IGP Kashmir highlighted the need for a robust security grid and urged officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies. This proactive approach aims to strengthen the anti-terrorist grid, generate specific intelligence and intensify operations for peace and stability in the district, he said.

