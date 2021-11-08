Inquiry marked into alleged medical negligence at Chandigarh hospital

A day after a video emerged on social media, wherein the husband of a pregnant woman from Dhanas stated that they were sent back from Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on the pretext of shortage of staff, an inquiry has been marked to the medical superintendent of the hospital and he has been asked to report the findings within three days. The authorities have denied the allegations of negligence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the child’s father said that he took his wife to GMSH-16 on Sunday, wherein a doctor told him that they did not have much staff and asked them to get tests done or go back home. However, she later delivered at home.

In a press statement, the authorities stated, “On preliminary inquiry on the basis of her medical record, she was due on December 21. She was advised to get an ultrasound, but the patient never reported back to the doctor or got the test done, as per record.”

The authorities stated that after receiving a report of home delivery, a health team with an ambulance was sent to the home of the patient to assess the mother and the baby, where it was found that both were doing well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The child had already been fully immunised as per protocol and the mother has been prescribed necessary medication. Both the mother and the child are healthy and doing fine,” the health department said.”

“The sudden strike by some of the NHM staff and termination of their contractual appointment has no relation with the issue,” the statement added.