Inquiry will be conducted into all aspects: Police on complaint against Haryana minister

: The Chandigarh police on Saturday said an inquiry will be conducted into the allegation of sexual harassment against Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh and all aspects will be looked into.

The allegation was made by a junior athletics coach from the state on Thursday and a day later, she approached police with a complaint.

The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent probe.

“The complaint has been filed and an inquiry will be conducted into all aspects,” said an official of the police station where the complaint of the woman, a coach in the Haryana sports department, has been marked.

Sandeep Singh, a BJP leader, has also said he would lodge a complaint against her for tarnishing his image.

“Complaint has been received from Sandeep Singh, Minister of State, Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana...”, according to an order issued by Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal, who has formed a committee headed by Additional Director General of Police, Rohtak Range, Mamta Singh.

The “allegations in this regard are also circulating on social and electronic media”, the order stated.

The committee has Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Sumer Partap Singh, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Raj Kumar Kaushik, as its members.