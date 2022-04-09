INSO chief levels allegation against MDU V-C

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) student wing INSO’s national president Pradeep Deswal on Friday levelled serious allegations against Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh that he had provided free auditorium on March 22 to some students, who were booked at PGIMS police station for stopping Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cavalcade earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Deswal alleged that some student leaders, who were facing serious charges of attempt to murder, the Arms Act and booked in paper leak cases, had been provided the auditorium free of cost on March 22.

“The V-C has been giving shelter to such students, who had stopped the CM’s cavalcade and an FIR has been registered in this regard. The chief minister will attend an alumni meet at MDU tomorrow and we will hand over a memorandum to him in this regard. The V-C has been trying to disrupt the atmosphere of the varsity,” the INSO chief added.

An official spokesman of MDU said many student unions, including Bhagat Singh Chatra Morcha leaders, against whom Deswal levelled allegations had attended the MDU’s official programme on March 22 to pay tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The programme was conducted by the varsity and the same is registered in the diary of the department of students’ welfare,” the spokesman added.

MDU V-C Prof Rajbir Singh and dean students’ welfare Prof Raj Kumar could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.