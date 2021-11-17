INSO slams Haryana’s move to carry out recruitments in varsities through HPSC, HSSC

The Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO, student body of the JJP, junior partner of the BJP in the Haryana government) has sound its war bugle against the state government over its move to recruit Class 3 and 4 employees through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Class 1 and 2 through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in state universities.

Students associated with INSO burnt an effigy of the Haryana government, Haryana state higher council chairman Prof BK Kuthiala and MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh outside the university in Rohtak.

Interacting with the media, INSO national chief and JJP’s 2019 Rohtak Lok Sabha nominee Pradeep Deswal described the decision of the state government to carry out recruitments in state universities through the HPSC and HSSC as a “Tughlaqi order”.

“The state government has not only stripped the universities of their power of recruitment by this order, it could also result in undue interference of the government in the institutes of higher learning which could spoil the academic atmosphere. We will hold a protest against the government’s move at all district headquarters,” he said.

He said he will write to all 90 MLAs of Haryana to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and save the autonomy of universities.

‘Won’t allow govt representative to enter varsities’

Deswal said volunteers of his organisation will not let the government undermine the autonomy of the universities.

“Either the Haryana government will withdraw the order immediately or we will not let any representative of the Haryana government to enter any university in state. We will not allow even our party leader and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in any university across state if the orders are not taken back,” he said.

The INSO leader has been attacking the BJP-JJP government for its recent decisions regarding higher education.

The Haryana government had recently issued an order that the recruitment on various posts in the universities will now be done through the HPSC and HSSC. The university teachers’ association has also termed the decision a violation of the rules of UGC and a “direct attack on the autonomy of the universities”.

The INSO president levelled serious allegations against chairman of the Haryana Higher Education Council, Prof BK Kuthiala, while stating that the chairman had been facing charges of corruption, fraud and irregularities in recruitments.

“As per police records, Prof Kuthiala is a proclaimed offender as he faced criminal charges. He got bail from the Supreme Court,” he alleged, while showing the documents to support his charges.

“Such person neither fulfil the eligibility of these posts nor does he meet the criteria of morality to hold this post,” he said, while adding that Rajbir Singh, vice chancellor of the Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak who also holds the charges of SUPVA, Rohtak got recruited as professor in the Kurukshetra University with the blessings of Kuthiala, years ago.

Deswal urged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene in the matter and take action against these two persons holding key positions which are having a negative influence on the academic atmosphere in the state.

MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh could not be reached for a comment.