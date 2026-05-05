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Inspired by Mumbai: Chandigarh MC bats for elevated walkways in city parks, green belts

A key proposal was the development of elevated pedestrian pathways in parks, subject to technical feasibility, to allow residents to experience greenery from an elevated level

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has proposed elevated walkways and nature trails in city parks, green belts and selected urban corridors, similar to those in Mumbai.

The walkways, like the one seen above during mayor’s visit to Mumbai last, are to allow residents to experience greenery from an elevated level while protecting vegetation on the ground. (HT Photo)

This comes after mayor Saurabh Joshi’s visit to Mumbai last week, where he held discussions with the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) on adopting innovative civic practices.

During the visit, Joshi met Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde along with senior BMC officers and engineers.

He was accompanied by Chandigarh MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora.

Improving urban infra

The two mayors discussed ways to improve urban infrastructure, citizen services and institutional cooperation.

A key proposal was the development of elevated pedestrian pathways in parks, subject to technical feasibility, to allow residents to experience greenery from an elevated level while protecting vegetation on the ground and reducing ecological disturbance.

Officials said the proposed walkways would improve safe pedestrian movement, encourage eco-friendly recreation, increase accessibility to green spaces and contribute to climate-resilient urban planning.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Inspired by Mumbai: Chandigarh MC bats for elevated walkways in city parks, green belts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Inspired by Mumbai: Chandigarh MC bats for elevated walkways in city parks, green belts
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