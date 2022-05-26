Insurance fraud: 3 held from Noida for cheating Chandigarh man of 8.5 lakh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested four men from Noida on Tuesday for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of ₹8.5 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 32, of Bharam Puri, Delhi; Jatinder Kumar Paras, 29, a native of Bulandshar, Uttar Pradesh (UP); Rohit Kumar, 29, of Ghaziabad, UP and Saqib Khan, 26, of Gamri Sudama Puri, Delhi. They were arrested from Sector 63, Noida, and police have recovered mobile phones which they used to defraud people from their possession.

They had been booked for cheating based on the complaint of one Dinesh Kapoor. He told police that he was duped into purchasing insurance policies by the fraudsters on the promise of receiving hefty bonus and maturity amount.

The suspects were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to two days in police custody.

3 Haryana man who duped Odisha man land in police net

Meanwhile, three Haryana men were arrested for cheating an Odisha man of ₹42.32 lakh on the pretext of doubling his return on investment.

The accused have been identified as Hemant Kumar, 26, and Manjesh Kumar Pal, 25, of Kurukshetra and Narinder Sarwa, 29, of Hisar.

They were booked for cheating based on the complaint of one Saroj Kumar Tripathy, hailing from Odisha. He told police that the fraudsters told him that their company office is in Sector 9, Chandigarh, and asked him to invest ₹42.32 lakh in two companies on the promise of doubling his money.

Saroj transferred the cash to them in multiple transactions, but they neither fulfilled their promise nor returned the principal amount. He then realised then had been cheated and filed a complaint with the police. A cheating case was registered on April 8 at the Sector 3 police station.

The trio was produced in court on Wednesday and sent to two days in police remand.