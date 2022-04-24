Inter district cricket tournament: Ludhiana beats Kapurthala by innings and 85 runs

Ludhiana’s U-23 team on Saturday defeated Kapurthala by an innings and 85 runs in the last league match in Group B of the ongoing inter-district cricket tournament at GRD Ground.

Having won the toss, Kapurthala chose to bat first against the hosts. The side was sent packing at a lowly total of 78 runs in their first innings.

While Ravi Kumar of Ludhiana took four wickets, conceding 22 runs in his 15-over spell. Jaish Jain, meanwhile, clinched two wickets in his three overs and gave away 13 runs.

Four Kapurthala batsmen were sent back for a duck and only two could manage double figures. Tarun Kumar was the highest scorer for the losing side in the first innings with 32 runs.

Ludhiana declared their innings at 309 at the loss of two wickets, garnering the lead of 231 runs. Nehal Wadhera and Tikshan Tangri steered their team to a mammoth total by scoring 151 and 88 runs respectively.

In the second innings, the Kapurthala team was bowled out at 146 runs. Kunwardeep emerged as the top scorer for the losing side in the second innings with 48 runs.

Both Ravi Kumar and Nehal Wadhera took three wickets each for Ludhiana in the second innings.

Other briefs

PSPCL disconnects women cell’s power supply due to ‘pending bills’

Ludhiana

Women cell bore the brunt of alleged failure to pay ₹10 lakh electricity bill as Local Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials on Saturday disconnected the power connection of the department.

According to the PSPCL officials, despite repeated reminders and warnings, the bill was not paid for past one year following which the power connection was cut.

As the police officials remained mum on the issue, the staff used generator to work in the scorching heat.

Sub-divisional officer Ravinder Pal Singh, Haibowal, said, “The connection was eventually resumed in the evening following the directions of the senior PSPCL officials.”

Another officer claimed that the police officials assured the PSPCL office of making the payment by Monday, after which the connection was temporarily resumed.

District logs two fresh Covid cases

Ludhiana

The district reported two fresh cases of Covid during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday.

The number pushed the overall tally to 1,09,838 cases, out of which 1,07,526 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus.

There were 32 active cases in the district on Saturday. Of these, 30 were under home isolation and two were under treatment at different hospitals. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.