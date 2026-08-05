Inter-district robbery gang busted, woman, 3 others held in Ludhiana

The Khanna police claimed to have busted an alleged inter-district robbery gang involved in a string of snatchings and vehicle thefts across Punjab, arresting four of its members, including a woman. One of the members of the gang is yet to be arrested.

The four accused in Khanna police custody on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

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Superintendent of police (investigation) Pawanjit Chaudhary said the suspects were intercepted near Rajdhani Enclave on Malerkotla Road during a checkpoint, and police arrested Yadvinder Singh alias Jimmy, Aslam Mohammad alias Ashu, Sukhdeep Singh alias Popo and Davinder Kaur, all residents of Bagrian village in Malerkotla district. Another accused, Gurmeet Kaur, remains absconding.

The SP added that preliminary investigations revealed that the gang targeted pedestrians, elderly people, women and labourers, snatching mobile phones, cash, gold chains, earrings and other valuables. The gang was also allegedly involved in motorcycle and scooter thefts.

Further, the SP added that the accused confessed to their involvement in nearly 13 criminal cases across Khanna, Samrala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Malerkotla, Patiala, Ludhiana (Rural) and Barnala.

During the operation, police recovered four gold chains, four pairs of gold earrings, an unregistered Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and a sharp-edged iron weapon from the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the SP, the arrested persons are being questioned to ascertain their involvement in other crimes. Raids are underway to arrest the absconding accused. More information has been expected from the accused during questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the SP, the arrested persons are being questioned to ascertain their involvement in other crimes. Raids are underway to arrest the absconding accused. More information has been expected from the accused during questioning. {{/usCountry}}

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