Inter-District U-19 Cricket Tournament: Kapurthala stuns Ludhiana, sets sight on semi-final

Host Ludhiana suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Kapurthala in the last league match of Group-B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Cricket Championship for Dhruv Pandove Trophy being played here at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran road on Tuesday.

With this win, Kapurthala registered second outright victory in the four matches and topped the group to qualify for the semi-final, whereas, Mohali and Ludhiana with one outright win each settled at the second and third place, respectively. Ropar secured fourth position and Nawanshahr finished at the fifth and last spot.

Despite having a home advantage, Ludhiana performed badly in both the innings, and failed to pose any challenge to the opponents.

On Monday, Ludhiana was bowled out for 141 in the first innings, while Kapurthala scored 138 for four.

On Tuesday, the visitors resumed at overnight score and went on to score 306 runs in 75.4 overs, thus, taking a vital and decisive lead of 165 runs. Last night not-out batsman Kamal and Jaiveer Bhinder took the score to 175 before the latter losing his wicket after contributing 80 runs.

Kamal (120), Jaiveer Bhinder (80) and Moulik Chhabra (56) took the team to a comfortable total.

Kamal accomplished his century (120 runs) which came off 165 balls with the help of eleven boundaries and three sixes.

Siddhant Tiwari was the only bright spot in host Ludhiana’s lacklustre performance. He got rid of nine batsmen in 32.4 overs after giving away 113 runs.

Facing a deficit of 165 runs in the first innings, Ludhiana batsman crumbled under pressure and hit 110 runs.

Prabhkirat Singh played a stellar role, chipping in with seven wickets to steer his side, wrap up the issue comfortably and secure a berth in the knock-out stage.