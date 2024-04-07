Interlocking tiles’ installation in Ludhiana: A puzzle with multiple missing pieces

For Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, finding a parking space near his house is an everyday struggle. While high vehicle density and limited parking space has always been a problem in the neighbourhood, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC)’s latest project – installation of interlocking tiles on pavements, has aggravated the problem. Interlocking tiles stacked up on the roadside in Sarabha Nagar area in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Lack of planning and poor management has meant that the pavements remain dug up for days on, and the interlocking tiles, stacked up on the roadsides, take up any space that is left for parking. “It’s been 10 days since the pavement outside the neighbourhood park has been dug up. The old tiles have been removed but the new ones are yet to be installed. Not just parking, even navigating the road is difficult,” said Singh.

The delay in completion of the work also leads to other problems.

As Harpreet Singh, a resident of Haibowal area, points out: “The sand and construction material scattered on the roads are a hazard for pedestrians and commuters alike. It is especially risky for children playing in the area or senior citizens out for a walk, as sand makes the roads slippery.”

Besides, the prolonged construction work also leads to air pollution.

It’s not just Sarabha Nagar and Haibowal, installation of interlocking tiles has been going on –at snail’s pace -- at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, near Pavilion Road, and old city areas as well.

While residents are happy that the project has been initiated, as they feel that the interlocking tiles will increase the aesthetic appeal of their neighbourhood, the slow pace of work and poor planning is getting to their nerves.

When contacted, MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “I have received complaints regarding the delay and will direct the officials concerned to expedite the work, so people do not suffer.”