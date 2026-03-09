International Women’s Day: Tricity unites in celebration of resilient spirit of womanhood

The tricity marked the International Women’s Day with a blend of celebration and social advocacy. Highlighting the spirit of “Unstoppable Her”, over 1,000 runners participated in the NMIMS half marathon, while the Punjab governor’s wife, Anita Kataria, made a historic first visit to the UT Secretariat. Across the region, the BJP, Congress and AAP felicitated over 400 achievers, including Aakriti Dobhal, who secured AIR 93 in the UPSC 2025 exams. Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant flaging off a walkathon celebrating International Women’s Day at Sukhna Lake on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

To mark International Women’s Day, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, flagged off a walkathon and plantation drive early Sunday morning. The event, celebrating female empowerment and resilience, commenced at 7 am from the Sukhna Lake Police Post. The event was organised as part of the India International Disputes Week. Accompanied by Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, and Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, participants covered a 3 km route ending at the iconic Open Hand monument.

More than 1,000 runners took to the streets on Sunday as the fourth edition of the NMIMS Half Marathon was held in Chandigarh, with participants competing across 21.1km, 11km and 5km categories. The event was organised by Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Chandigarh in collaboration with the Chandigarh administration and centred on the theme “Unstoppable Her”, highlighting women’s leadership. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the event and said initiatives that encourage participation across communities help promote inclusivity and confidence among women. To mark Women’s Day celebration, Anita Kataria, wife of the Punjab governor, visited the governor’s office at the UT Civil Secretariat for the first time. Speaking on the occasion, governor Kataria described the moment as both special and emotional for him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandigarh unit felicitated women achievers from diverse fields for their remarkable contributions to society. Among those felicitated was Aakriti Dobhal, who secured All India Rank 93 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Soumya Thakur, the title holder of Miss Wheelchair World India and a motivational speaker, was also honoured.

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) also organised a special programme in Ram Darbar Colony to honour women. HS Lucky, president of the CPCC, felicitated several women for their outstanding work in their respective fields. Speaking on the occasion, Lucky said that today women are giving a new direction to society and the nation through their talent, dedication, and leadership. He emphasised that women’s empowerment cannot be achieved merely through slogans, but through concrete policies and real opportunities.

The Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party also organised a ceremony in Sector 76, Mohali, to recognise and appreciate women who have made significant contributions in various fields of society. On this occasion, more than 280 women from Mohali district were honoured with special gifts and certificates of appreciation.

These included women associated with education, healthcare, social service, ASHA workers and self-help groups. A financial assistance cheque of ₹1 lakh was also presented to the family of Kirandeep Kaur, an ASHA worker from village Dhelpur, who lost her life due to dengue.

Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Welfare and Service Care Society organised an awareness programme at its stitching centre in Mataur, Mohali, to mark International Women’s Day. Society chairman KK Saini encouraged women to participate actively in all fields and said their contribution is vital for social progress. During the event, the society honoured four girls by gifting them lehengas for their marriages in a group wedding ceremony scheduled for March 12.

To mark International Women’s Day, a two-day “We Care 2026” programme was organised at Radisson RED, Mohali. Nearly 750 experts from India and abroad attended the conference. During the event, health experts urged the government to recognise obesity as a chronic disease in India, warning that obesity is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge. The event highlighted obesity, diabetes and PCOS as growing health concerns among women, particularly teenage girls.