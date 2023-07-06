: The Interpol has issued a red notice for the arrest of Sahil Kumar, a criminal and accomplice of wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau of Ritoli village in Rohtak.

Interpol issues red notice against gangster Himanshu Bhau’s accomplice

The duo wanted by the law enforcement agencies in India is allegedly operating an extortion racket from Portugal, the Haryana Police said.

A similar red notice is also expected to be issued for Bhau. A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

As per the Interpol red notice, the fugitive (Sahil) is still running an extortion racket from abroad and continuously calling victims in India through messaging app Whatsapp.

“He has extended death threats to various victims and many victims were attacked with firearms by the fugitive’s local accomplices when they refused to pay the extortion money,’’ the notice said.

The Interpol said that Sahil Kumar fraudulently used a fake address and fake identity documents to obtain a passport, which was used by him to escape abroad. Investigation revealed that the address mentioned in the passport revealed that no person by the name of Sahil and resembling the photograph in the passport has ever lived there.

“The identity documents submitted by him for getting his passport were also found to be fake. The subject, Sahil Kumar, is a dangerous criminal and around six criminal cases have been registered against him for murder, attempt to murder, extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy, rioting armed with deadly weapons,

wrongful restraint, house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint,’’ the Interpol said.

Rohtak superintendent of police, Himanshu Garg had last month said that 12 cases have been registered against Bhau in Rohtak and seven in Jhajjar for murder, attempt to murder, robbery and other offences. The Rohtak police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh and Jhajjar police announced a reward of ₹55,000 on him.

The police said that Himanshu is considered to be a close associate of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang of Delhi.

