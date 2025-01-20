Menu Explore
Inter-state gang of luxury car thieves has Ludhiana cops on toes

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Jan 21, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Police have identified one of the accused as Baljit Singh from Guru Gian Vihar, Jawaddi; say they suspect at least six more accused are involved

gang allegedly stealing luxury vehicles from other states and selling them in the city using fake documents is giving the local police sleepless nights.

Police found that the registration number plates installed on the vehicles originally belonged to the vehicles which were damaged and not in use (Representation image)
Police found that the registration number plates installed on the vehicles originally belonged to the vehicles which were damaged and not in use (Representation image)

The police have found details of two luxury SUVs sold using fake documents. However, the members of the gang are still at large. Police have identified one of the accused as Baljit Singh from Guru Gian Vihar, Jawaddi. Police say they suspect at least six more accused are involved. The involvement of regional transport office (RTO) employees is also under the scanner.

A case under sections 318 (4), 336 (2), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Dugri police station.

According to officials aware of the developments, police traced two SUVs -- a Toyota Fortuner and a Hyundai Creta-- which were sold in Ludhiana. When the police initiated investigation, they found that the vehicles were stolen from other states and sold using fake documents.

Police found that the registration number plates installed on the vehicles originally belonged to the vehicles which were damaged and not in use.

Engine, chassis numbers altered

Investigations found that the gang is targeting only luxury vehicles and selling them at low prices after tempering engine and chassis numbers.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said an investigation in the matter is on and the police will arrest all the accused involved in the crime very soon.

