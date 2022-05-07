Interview: Delimitation panel has disempowered Kashmiris, says NC leader Masoodi

As the Delimitation Commission submitted its final report on Thursday, National Conference leader and MP from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Hasnain Masoodi, who was also one of the associate members of the panel along with four other MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, tells Mir Ehsan how the panel has disempowered the people of Kashmir and the entire process has been done to benefit the BJP.

What is your opinion on the final report?

I am not satisfied with this final report. It’s a delimited disempowerment. One constituency has been taken from one part to another, which is against the rule of law. In Kashmir, we have one segment for two lakh people while in Jammu, you have an assembly constituency for just 70,000 people. This is a big injustice.

Do you think this exercise was aimed to benefit particular political parties in J&K?

It’s obvious from this exercise that when it doesn’t adhere to the fundamental criteria meant for this process, it means it’s giving benefit to a particular group.

What strategy the National Conference will adopt now?

The party high command will decide on the future course of action.

Why are most of the political parties in J&K not happy with the final report?

It has been framed in a way that one political party has secured its seats in Jammu region through this process while for other parties, the process has violated all fundamental parameters. Also, the rules were completely ignored while framing the process.

Do you think Supreme Court could overturn this process?

Why not. We have already filed petitions on Article 370 revocation. Our country is ruled by the sovereignty of the constitution.

Did the delimitation panel entertain your objections in its final report?

We filed objections thrice, but the Commission didn’t entertain a single one of those. We participated in this process to present our viewpoint. Our objections are registered there and once the content will be in the public domain, people will know about it and also about our objections. In future, if any higher forum will discuss these things, our dissident notes would be there.

Do you feel your party should have boycotted this process?

Initially, the NC didn’t participate in this process, but many people suggested us otherwise. Even when we didn’t meet the Commission members, many from Kashmir have had meetings with them. From day one, the NC had been maintaining that it was an unconstitutional step.

Do you think it’s time for elections in J&K?

We don’t know whether the elections will be held or not. Elections are not our ultimate target, but a process to achieve bigger goals. This process has complicated the situation more instead of easing out things.