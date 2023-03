Inter-zonal hockey tournament: Karnataka, Hyderabad, Delhi and Haryana log wins

The IA&AD Inter Zonal Hockey Tournament being organised by Principal Accountant General (A&E), Haryana, kicked off at Sector 42 Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Players in action during the IA & AD Inter-Zonal Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the first match, AG Karnataka defeated AG Madhya Pradesh by 5-1. Jai Prakash scored two goals, and Mohammad Raheel Abharan and Mohammad Naeemuddin scored a goal each for AG Karnataka. Nikki Kaushal was the lone scorer for AG Madhya Pradesh.

The second match was played between AG Maharashtra and AG Hyderabad. AG Hyderabad won the match by 4-2. For AG Hyderabad, Manikantane scored two goals, and Sai Vinitha and Mustaq Ahmed scored a goal each. Jitesh and Tiras scored for AG Maharashtra.

In the third match between Delhi Audit and AG Orissa, Rajkumar Pal net the ball five times enroute Delhi’s 9-3 victory. Govind, Nitin, Navneet and Neelam also scored a goal each. Rahul, Surender and Tikki scored for AG Odisha.

AG Haryana faced AG West Bengal in the last match of the day. AG Haryana won the match 8-2. For AG Haryana, Triveni Prasad scored four goals, and Balwinder, Sunil, Gaurav and Sarabjit scored one goal each. Gurdeep and Rakesh scored for AG West Bengal.