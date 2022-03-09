Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Int’l Women’s Day celebrated at Chandigarh’s yoga college

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week celebrations, the NSS Unit of Government College of Yoga Education and Health celebrated International Women’s Day
Government College of Yoga Education and Health principal Sapna Nanda lauded all eminent women personalities and shared their achievements, accomplishments and their inspiring life stories. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 03:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week celebrations, the NSS Unit of Government College of Yoga Education and Health celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The chief guest was Anita Pal, the wife of the adviser to the UT administrator, and special guests were Hargunjit Kaur, IAS; Purva Garg, IAS; Palika Arora, PCS; Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director GMCH-32, Chandigarh, Dr Simranpreet Kaur, BAMS; Harjinder Kaur, chairperson CCPCR, Chandigarh; Beenu Rajpoot of Beenu Rajpoot Films and Agrima Society for Arts.

Principal Sapna Nanda lauded all eminent women personalities and shared their achievements, accomplishments and their inspiring life stories. In her address she spoke about the need and importance of empowering women and talked about the immense contribution of women in combating the global pandemic.

