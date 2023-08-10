Gang links of some students with fake papers worry Canada

Toronto: The investigation into the use of fraudulent documents to procure study permits for Canada was precipitated by Canadian law enforcement being increasingly concerned that some who ostensibly came for higher studies were involved in gang activity.

The investigation into the use of fraudulent documents to procure study permits for Canada was precipitated by Canadian law enforcement being increasingly concerned that some who ostensibly came for higher studies were involved in gang activity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This information was given in a letter last month from the vice-president of the Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA’s) Intelligence and Enforcement Branch Aaron McCrorie to a group called ‘Victimised Students of Fraud’.

Canada immigration fraud suspect list cut to 300: Report

“In 2018, the CBSA was investigating organised crime groups and became aware of issues with students not attending school and becoming involved in criminality and gangs. This led to new lines of inquiry which ultimately, based on tips received from the public in 2020, led us to identify over 2,000 cases where fraudulent documents may have been used to obtain a student visa. In collaboration with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), we reviewed those cases and we narrowed them down to approximately 300 cases of concern,” the letter stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘10 people involved in criminal activity’

The outlet Globe and Mail reported last month that from those cases of concern, CBSA “has so far identified 10 people involved in criminal activity in Canada”.

A CBSA spokesperson told the outlet that it “will continue to focus inland investigative resources on high-risk cases, with criminality and national security being the highest priorities”.

Several former international students from India faced potential deportation from Canada due to study permits being secured based on fake documents prepared by agents, mainly in Punjab.

Interim relief to students facing deportation

Seven students, who were facing deportation, have been given interim relief by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and also given three-year work permits. At least one who had voluntarily left the country is seeking to return, according to an immigration lawyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jalandhar-based firm’s agent remains in detention

One of the agents allegedly behind the fabrication of documents, Brijesh Mishra, of the Jalandhar-based counselling firm EMSA Education and Migration Services Australia, was detained and charged by Canadian authorities in June. Mishra remains in a detention holding facility in British Columbia.

Interestingly, given the origin of the CBSA probe, gangster Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, had come to Canada as a student in 2017.

In May last year, he claimed responsibility, in an online post, for the murder of singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

A task force comprising officers from the CBSA and IRCC is currently examining the admissions based on fake documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the letter McCrorie said that they were working “to identify genuine students by assessing each case’s specific circumstances”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON