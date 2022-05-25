Investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club

Citizens Awareness Group (CAG), in association with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), organised an investor-awareness programme at the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on

Tuesday. Here, investors were educated about the available investment opportunities, and rights and obligations while dealing in the financial market. CAG chairman Surinder

Verma, SEBI assistant general manager Mohita S Dahiya and NSE senior manager Sanjeev Talukdar addressed the event, which was attended by around 100 investors.

Chandigarh cops trained on improving services

Chandigarh As many as 56 police personnel attended a training programme on improving citizen-centric services over the past two weeks. The weekly training, which intends to cover maximum personnel, is part of Mission Karmayogi, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to improve the working of government officers. In Chandigarh, the programme was inaugurated by DGP Praveer Ranjan at the Recruit Training Centre in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on May 11.

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested Rana Baldev Singh of Rajeev Market Sector 37 and recovered 48 quarters of country-made liquor from behind a showroom. A case under Excise Act was on Monday registered at the Sector 39 police station. He was later granted bail.

Police arrest DBC resident for gambling

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested Lokinder, 39, of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, for gambling. Police recovered ₹9,110 from his possession. He was caught near rally Ground, Sector 25. A case under Gambling Act was registered in police station sector 11, Chandigarh. Later he was granted bail.

Man loses ₹2L in immigration fraud

Chandigarh Police booked an immigration consultant, Arvinder, on the complaint of a Moga resident who alleged that the accused’s company, AS Immigration consultant, Sector 34, duped him of lakh on pretext of securing visa for his daughter abroad. Acting on the complaint a case under sections of the Indian Penal code amd immigration Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Photography competition at PU

Chandigarh PU’s University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development organised a photography competition on ‘Biodiversity: A Screenshot’ celebrating the country’s 75 years of freedom. A total of 27 entries were received from various Chandigarh colleges and PU departments.

Cybercrime awareness in focus at PU

Chandigarh PU’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, in collaboration with the police’s cybercrime investigation cell, organised a seminar on cybercrime awareness. Key speakers at the event were field expert Vikas Sangwan and cybercrime branch’s assistant sub-inspector Gulab Singh.