Islamic State claims responsibility for murder bid on traffic cop in Srinagar

Militants on Wednesday night had shot at a traffic cop at point blank range, while he was regulating traffic on the road at Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar
Identified as Mohammad Abdullah, the traffic cop had received three bullets in the murderous attack in Srinagar on Wednesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on a traffic policeman in old city on Wednesday.

Militants on Wednesday night had shot at a traffic cop at point blank range, while he was regulating traffic on the road at Rajouri Kadal. Identified as Mohammad Abdullah, the victim had received three bullets. He is said to be stable.

A video of the incident, purportedly released by Amaq, the publicity wing of the Islamic State, has been circulating on social media.

