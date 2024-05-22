Issue Ayushman cards to veteran actors struggling to make ends meet: Sapru

Actor-turned-politician Preeti Sapru on Wednesday sought Ayushman cards for veteran actors who are struggling to meet the expenses of treatment. Citing the example of veteran actor Satish Kaul, Sapru said that even the actor who was known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema was struggling in his last says. Actor-turned-politician Preeti Sapru addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Sapru, who is the chairperson of Cine Artist Welfare Trust, said that some of the artists, who are out of a job due to age, health or other issues, are struggling for treatment. Such artists, who were loved by millions, die poor, she said and added that Ayushman cards would help them in getting treatment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sapru was in Ludhiana seeking votes for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Sapru said she would appear on the Silver Screen soon. She recently made a comeback after 17 years.

Sapru, who belongs to Kashmir, said that her life goal is to construct a gurdwara remembering the ninth Sikh guru Teg Bahadur in Kashmir as he had sacrificed his life for the Kashmiri people. She claimed that she got Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nod for it.

Targeting INDIA bloc, Sapru said that all parties who used to blame each other for corruption had formed a group to defeat Narendra Modi.