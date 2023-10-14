Issue notice to Gillco owner over lack of infrastructure: Punjab Minister Anmol Maan to EO

Punjab tourism minister and Kharar MLA, Anmol Gagan Maan on Friday directed the executive officer (EO) of Kharar to issue notice to the Gillco Valley housing project over the lack of parks and other infrastructure related shortcomings.

Maan also kick-started the sewerage project worth ₹ 47.39 crore from ward number 13 . (HT File)

The Gillco project is owned by Ranjit Singh Gill, who is the general secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Punjab.

Alleging vendetta politics, Gill said, the housing project was handed over to Kharar municipal council (MC) in 2013 and it is the responsibility of the committee to ensure basic amenities in the society.

We raised the issue after the video of the outsourced MC employees at Nayagaon demanding money went viral. We demanded vigilance inquiry and the minister is upset over it, he further added.

On Friday, while listening to the problems of the residents of Gillco Valley at ward number 16, she directed the EO MC Kharar Sukhdev Singh to issue a notice with immediate effect listing the shortcomings to the concerned developer.

Maan, also kick-started the sewerage project worth ₹47.39 crore from ward number 13 in the presence of the chairman Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. She said the project would resolve the pending issues of disposal of wastewater.

Similarly, projects worth ₹ 61 crore ( ₹21 crore tenders awarded while ₹36 crore being floated in the next days besides ₹1.76 crore for open gyms in parks and ₹2.66 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission) for the comprehensive development of Kharar have been set in motion starting from ward number 16 on Friday.

Maan added that for the planned development of the city, a town planner and waste management expert will be hired in the coming days. She assured the residents that there would be a change in the working of the municipal council by roping in the common residents by asking them their demands. The next proposal would be based on the demands of residents, she added.

Maan further said a market on the Heritage pattern would be developed in Kharar soon as a pilot project to follow the same for others after that. The beautification project of Ajj Sarover would be completed by the tourism department in the coming days, she added.

