ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode among 9 booked for smuggling drugs, explosives from across border

The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police has booked nine persons, including Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, for smuggling arms, ammunition, drugs and explosives using drones from across the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rode is nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Police said Rode, who has been declared terrorist by the Government of India, in collusion with Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-service Intelligence) agents and drug smugglers, has been pushing weapons and drugs into India through his associates lodged in jails across Punjab and other states.

The other accused who have been booked include Taranjot Singh, alias Tanna, Gurjit Singh, alias Bha, Sukhdeep Singh, alias Bhura, Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukh, Rajinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, alias Gill, Malkiat Singh, alias Gullu, and Jugraj Singh, alias Jaggu. All the accused are lodged in jails across Punjab and are the residents of Gurdaspur district, the police said.

Bha and Bhura are the two main shooters who had allegedly killed Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Bhikhwind village of Tarn Taran in 2020. Police said Balwinder was killed at the instance of Rode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Explosive Act has been registered against the nine accused.

“Rode has been in contact with some terrorists and radicals in India and abroad. He has got established contact with the agents of the ISI and drug smugglers in Pakistan. Rode has been using his network through the accused who are lodged in various jails of Punjab for the smuggling of arms, ammunition, drugs and explosives using drones. Rode and his associates in India and abroad want to spread terror by targeting buildings of the police department,” the FIR reads.

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said the case was registered to further investigate the links of the gangsters lodged in jails with Rode and Pakistani smugglers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attacks were launched on the buildings of Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali and Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran. The investigation of the police had found Canada-based-terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa’s, primary role in the RPG attacks.

Landa is believed to be in contact with Rode for the supply of weapons from across the border. Landa wanted by the Punjab Police in more than 50 cases, including of targeted killings and extortion.

Rode is a Khalistani separatist and currently heads the ISYF, a banned organisation in India which has branches in over a dozen countries in western Europe and Canada. Rode is also affiliated with the Khalistan Zindabad Force.