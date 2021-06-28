It will take a while for business to bounce back: Ludhiana restaurateurs

Restaurants by large got off to a slow start on the first day of the Sunday lockdown being lifted after a gap of two months. However, stakeholders are confident that they will gradually be able to recoup their losses as life inches towards normalcy.

After lifting of weekend restrictions, the continuing curbs on bars and an early curfew timing are restaurateurs’ primary grouses. Hotel and Restaurant Association president Amarvir Singh said, “Bars should be opened at the earliest as they account for 35-40% of the restaurant business. The curfew relaxation period should also be extended till 10pm as most residents prefer to dine after 8pm and at present we have to wind up by 7:30pm.”

Restaurant owners attributed the late announcement regarding relaxations for the low footfall on Sunday. Restaurants have been allowed to open at 50% capacity from 5am to 7:30pm amid declining cases.

Iron Chef owner Amitoj Singh said, “We only received around 25-30% customers. We expect business will be back on track by July. Residents are fearful about stepping out at the moment.”

Senior vice-chairperson (excise and taxation), Punjab State Traders Board, and owner of Basant Restaurants, Bhupinder Basant said,”People are slowly adapting to the circumstances and the footfall is improving by the day. Lifting of the Sunday lockdown will boost business as most people are busy during weekdays.”