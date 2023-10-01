IT professional out for evening walk hacked to death in Mohali’s Sector 79

Battling for life after a brutal attack by unidentified assailants in Sector 79 on Thursday night, a 40-year-old IT professional died at a private hospital on Friday morning.

Anand leaves behind his wife and a 12-year-old son.

The victim, Abhinav Anand, had stepped out for an evening walk at a nearby park around 7.15 pm, when he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

His wife, Deepinder Kaur, told the police that they lived in Youth Enclave, Sector 79.

After Anand left for walk, one of their neighbours, Aman Hanad, came to their house at 7.50 pm, looking for him. Hanad revealed that he was speaking to Anand over the phone, when he heard him arguing with someone, following which the call was disconnected.

Kaur said when she dialled her husband’s phone number, a stranger answered the call and shared that a man was lying unconscious near the park.

On reaching the spot, she found Anand lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on the head, neck, left arm and fingers.

She rushed Anand to a private hospital, where doctors said his condition was critical. Less than 12 hours later, he succumbed to the injuries in the morning.

While Sohana police had initially registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, they added Section 302 (murder) after Anand’s death.

Investigating officer Jeet Chand said the body was handed over to the family after autopsy. Police have launched a manhunt for the assailants. Anand leaves behind his wife and a 12-year-old son.

