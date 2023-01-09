Jagraon woman, 2 Zira youths die abroad in separate incidents

Kiranjot Kaur, 22, of Jagraon, and two youths from Zira – Bholu Sekhon, 27, and Narinder Singh, 23, died abroad in separate incidents. As per reports, Kiranjot, who was working as a domestic help, reportedly died after falling from a skyscraper in Hong Kong, while Sekhon, a financer, was shot dead in Manila. Narinder (23), who was working in Brampton, died in an accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per information, Bholu Sekhon (27) of village Bal under Zira, a subdivision of Ferozepur, had relocated to Manila 3 and half years ago and was dealing in finance. As per reports on Friday night, Sekhon was shot dead in a local market. A few days ago, Sekhon’s colleague Bhagwant Singh was also shot dead.

“The deceased was unmarried and is survived by his parents and a brother, who is also staying in Manila. His cremation will be held in Manila tomorrow,” revealed a family relative. Sekhon last visited his family two and a half years ago.

Meanwhile, Narinder Singh, 23, of Zira, had gone to Cambridge, Ontario in Canada for higher studies in 2019 and was presently working in Brampton on a work permit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, he met with an accident and later succumbed to injuries. The body is likely to reach India on January 13.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Kiranjot of Bhamipura village in Jagraon was working as a domestic help in Hong Kong and died when she allegedly slipped while cleaning the window panes on the 13th floor, sans safety belts.

Ravi, the cousin of the victim, stated that Kiranjot had a diploma in computers and had gone to Hong Kong around four months ago. She had started working as a domestic help for a Punjab-based family there. Ravi claimed that the family came to know that Kiranjot was cleaning window panes when she slipped and died from the fall.

“Following the poor financial condition of the family, Kiranjot decided to take up the job of domestic help in Hong Kong. The family is still unaware of how they would get her mortal remains back, as they are not aware of the procedure,” Ravi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiranjot’s mother Jasvir Kaur is a member of the panchayat, while her father Jaswant Singh is a farmer. Her elder brother is married and helps his father with farming.