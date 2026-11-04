Jai Ram: Congress, oppn alliance attempting to destabilise govt

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and the opposition alliance, accusing them of trying to destabilise the current government by causing widespread public unrest.

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and the opposition alliance, accusing them of trying to destabilise the current government by causing widespread public unrest. (ANI File)

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Thakur was speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad’ themed “Know Your Vote” — held at Sardar Patel University, Mandi, on Tuesday.

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He said, “Today, Narendra Modi, one of the world’s most powerful and influential leaders, serves as the nation’s Prime Minister. The country’s Gen-Z stands firmly with Modi; thus, the dream of seizing power through chaos will never be realised”.

“Currently, certain elements in the country are attempting to orchestrate a ‘coup’ by misleading specific sections of society with false claims of ‘vote theft’ and by inciting unrest,” said Thakur.

Defending Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Thakur said, “The objective of SIR is simply to ensure that no incorrect names are added and no valid names are removed”.

“As of yesterday, laboratories that previously provided free diagnostic tests have ceased operations. Consequently, people are unable to receive treatment because they cannot get the necessary tests done. They are now forced to rely on expensive private diagnostic labs. How can treatment be provided without diagnostic tests, and how can lives be saved without proper treatment,” he asked.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, BJP Himachal chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal expressed concern over reports of the suspension of diagnostic testing services by Krsnaa Diagnostics at government hospitals, medical colleges and primary health centres across Himachal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, BJP Himachal chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal expressed concern over reports of the suspension of diagnostic testing services by Krsnaa Diagnostics at government hospitals, medical colleges and primary health centres across Himachal. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, Jamwal said that the disruption of essential healthcare services was directly affecting poor and middle-class families, senior citizens and patients travelling from remote areas for medical treatment.

Relying on media reports, Jamwal said that according to published reports, Krsnaa Diagnostics had decided to suspend sample collection services at government healthcare institutions due to pending payments amounting to approximately ₹110 crore. He said that patients were being forced to approach private laboratories for expensive diagnostic tests because of the payment dispute. “The state government must intervene immediately and ensure alternative arrangements to prevent further hardship to patients,” he added.