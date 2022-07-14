Jai Ram govt enhances MSP by 1 on fruits ahead of HP assembly elections

In an apparent move to appease the agitated fruit growers, particularly in the apple belt, ahead of the assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday enhanced the minimum support price (MSP) for apples, mangoes and citrus fruits by ₹1.

The HP cabinet also gave its nod to extend the market intervention scheme for the procurement of apples, mangoes and citrus fruits such as kinnow, malta, orange and galgal for the year 2022 with an enhancement of ₹1/kg from last year.

The decision comes two days after apple growers took to streets over the spiralling input cost of the packaging material. They are demanding a reduction in GST on the cartons and trays and restoration of subsidies on the insect and pesticides. Apple growers are seeking MSP for their crop on the lines of Kashmir where support prices are fixed in accordance with the quality of apples. Apple is a ₹6,000-crore economy in the state and contributes about 13% to the state’s GDP. Apple is mainly grown in seven districts of HP.

Under the intervention scheme, 1,44,936 MT apple would be procured at ₹10.5/kg with handling charges of ₹2.75/kg. As many as 305 procurement centres would be opened as per the demand of the growers of which, 169 will be opened and operated by HPMC and 136 by HIMFED.

At least 250 MT seedling, 500 MT grafted and 500 MT achari mangoes would be procured at ₹10.5/kg through HPMC and HIMFED with handling charges at the rate ₹1.3/kg.

Similarly, 500 MT kinnows, maltas and oranges would be procured at ₹9.5 (B grade) and ₹9 (C grade) per kg whereas 100 MT galgal would be procured at the rate of ₹8/kg with handling charge of ₹2.65/kg for citrus fruits and ₹1/kg for galgal.

The state cabinet also decided to lift the ban on transfers for 10 days from July 18 to 27.

Monsoon session from August 10

The Cabinet also decided to recommend the governor to convene the monsoon session of HP Vidhan Sabha in four sittings from August 10 to 13.

In the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur, it was also decided to fill 500 posts of medical officers in the health department. Out of these posts, 300 will be filled through walk-in interviews within a month and 200 through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

The Cabinet decided to fill 880 posts of community health officers on a contractual basis as well. It also decided to fill 19 posts of medical officers (dental) in the department of dental health services on a contractual basis (50% through HPPSC and 50% on a batch-wise basis).

It decided to open block medical office at Kafota in Sirmaur along with the creation and filling of 18 posts of different categories.

