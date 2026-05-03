Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur has sought a high-level inquiry after 19 of 90 nursing students at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Nursing Institute and Hospital in Khaneri, Rampur Bushahr, alleged contraction of tuberculosis infection.

Former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur (File)

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In a statement issued on Saturday, Thakur said the chief minister should immediately order an inquiry, take appropriate action and ensure that the infection was contained while providing the best medical care to the infected students.

“It is utterly shameful that such a large number of students have become infected within a single campus, and that, despite this, the government has failed to take any effective remedial measures. A letter written by the parents of the nursing students to the medical superintendent of the institute serves as a stark testament to the government’s failure,” said Thakur while lashing out at the state government.

“On the one hand, the chief minister makes claims from public platforms regarding world-class medical facilities and on the other hand, the government—instead of providing medical treatment for a serious infectious disease like TB—is recommending superstitious remedies at a nursing training institute,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP leader Kaul Negi, who accompanied the student’s parents, said, “The students fell ill due to a lack of nutritious food and excessive mental stress within the institute. Even an inquiry conducted by Rampur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) had pointed out several irregularities within the institute. Despite this, no action will be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP leader Kaul Negi, who accompanied the student’s parents, said, “The students fell ill due to a lack of nutritious food and excessive mental stress within the institute. Even an inquiry conducted by Rampur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) had pointed out several irregularities within the institute. Despite this, no action will be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the issue, medical superintendent Roshan Kaundal said, “Parents met me today. I informed them that around four months ago, two students were infected. One of them has been cured, and the course for the second is about to be completed. The remaining 15 students were given preventive medicine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the issue, medical superintendent Roshan Kaundal said, “Parents met me today. I informed them that around four months ago, two students were infected. One of them has been cured, and the course for the second is about to be completed. The remaining 15 students were given preventive medicine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The college principal could not be contacted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The college principal could not be contacted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Principal media adviser to the chief minister, Naresh Chauhan, said, “This is a serious matter. We will get it inquired into in depth and if negligence of any kind is found on anyone’s part, action will be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Principal media adviser to the chief minister, Naresh Chauhan, said, “This is a serious matter. We will get it inquired into in depth and if negligence of any kind is found on anyone’s part, action will be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

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