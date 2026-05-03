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Jai Ram seeks probe into TB spread at Rampur nursing college

In a statement issued on Saturday, Thakur said the chief minister should immediately order an inquiry, take appropriate action and ensure that the infection was contained while providing the best medical care to the infected students

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur has sought a high-level inquiry after 19 of 90 nursing students at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Nursing Institute and Hospital in Khaneri, Rampur Bushahr, alleged contraction of tuberculosis infection.

Former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur (File)

In a statement issued on Saturday, Thakur said the chief minister should immediately order an inquiry, take appropriate action and ensure that the infection was contained while providing the best medical care to the infected students.

“It is utterly shameful that such a large number of students have become infected within a single campus, and that, despite this, the government has failed to take any effective remedial measures. A letter written by the parents of the nursing students to the medical superintendent of the institute serves as a stark testament to the government’s failure,” said Thakur while lashing out at the state government.

“On the one hand, the chief minister makes claims from public platforms regarding world-class medical facilities and on the other hand, the government—instead of providing medical treatment for a serious infectious disease like TB—is recommending superstitious remedies at a nursing training institute,” he alleged.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jai Ram seeks probe into TB spread at Rampur nursing college
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jai Ram seeks probe into TB spread at Rampur nursing college
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