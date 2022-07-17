Jai Ram tells cabinet subcommittee to work out financial implications of land acquisition

The cabinet subcommittee on compensation factor for land acquisition had a detailed meeting with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over, Shimla, on Sunday.

The subcommittee apprised the CM of issues pertaining to land acquisition for various four-lane and other development projects being executed in the state.

Jai Ram directed the cabinet subcommittee to thoroughly workout the financial implications on account of revised compensation factor.

He said the number of affected families whose land has been acquired since 2013 for various four-lane and other projects must be identified properly to avoid any litigation and unnecessary delay.

He said the whole issue would also be taken up with the Union minister of road transport and highways.

Issues regarding representatives of different organisations of affected families were also discussed threadbare in the meeting.

Jal Shakti minister and chairman of the cabinet subcommittee Mahender Singh Thakur, other members of the committee, education minister Govind Singh Thakur and forest minister Rakesh Pathania, besides power minister Sukh Ram, chief secretary RD Dhiman, principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma, and principal secretary (GAD) Bharat Khera were also present in the meeting.

