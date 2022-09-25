Jai Ram Thakur lauds pharmacists for their role during Covid-19 pandemic

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday lauded the pharmacists for the role they played in educating and counselling the patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pharmacists played a crucial role during the Covid pandemic and the patients trusted them the most after doctors, said Thakur while virtually addressing the members of the State Pharmacy Council from Kasauli in Solan district on the occasion of World Pharmacists Day.

The chief minister said that pharmacists have to serve the people keeping all these things in mind so that the medicine does not have any side effects on the health of the patient.

He said that the job of a pharmacist was not only to give medicines to the patients but also to educate and counsel them for their speedy recovery.

He said that the Union government has sanctioned a bulk drug park for Himachal Pradesh which would boost the economy of the state.

With the setting up of a bulk drug park, Thakur said, India’s dependence on China for raw materials would be reduced and it would break China’s monopoly in drug manufacturing.

“Thousands of crores of rupees would be saved as the pharma companies in Himachal would get raw material in the state itself and the manufacturing of medicines would also become cheaper, thereby reducing the cost of medicines,” he added.

He said that while virtually addressing the Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally organised at Mandi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had admired the potential of Himachal in the pharmacy sector and said that Himachal’s identity as a world pharmacy would be strengthened with this Bulk Drug Park.

He said that the Baddi area of the state had emerged as the biggest pharma hub in Asia and the medicines manufactured at the Baddi area during the pandemic were supplied throughout the world. He said, a medical device park was being set up at Nalagarh at a cost of ₹349 crore has also been approved and MoUs worth crores of rupees have also been signed. He said that this would provide employment to about 10,000 people.

The chief minister also launched the portal of the Pharmacy Council on the occasion.

Health minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said that September 25 was celebrated as World Pharmacists Day across the world to honour and respect pharmacists. He said that World Pharmacists Day was started in 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation in Istanbul to encourage the role of pharmacists in improving health in every corner of the world.

President, Himachal Pradesh State Pharmacy Council, Gopal Kishan Sharma welcomed the CM, health minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Special secretary Rajeshwar Goyal, representatives of the Pharmacy Council of Himachal Sanjeev Pandit, Kamlesh Nayak were also present on the occasion among others.