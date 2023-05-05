Amritpal’s wife meets him at Dibrugarh jail

Jailed Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur visited Assam and met him in Dibrugarh on Thursday .

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, arrives at Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam, on Thursday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials privy to the development said after getting permission from the Amritsar district administration, Kirandeep left Amritpal’s ancestral village Jallupur Khera on Monday. She was accompanied by Waris Punjab De member Daljit Singh Kalsi’s wife Narinder Kaur.

Kalsi is among Amritpal’s nine close aides, who were already lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

They met their husbands after receiving approval from the prison authorities. According to their lawyers, all required permissions were obtained before they left Punjab. Kirandeep was allowed to meet Amritpal under strict security arrangements.

However, it was a short meeting, people in the know of the matter said.

On April 20, Kirandeep was not allowed to board a London-bound flight at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A UK citizen, Kirandeep was stopped by immigration officials at the Amritsar airport on the basis of a look-out circular issued by the Punjab Police.

Punjab Police had on April 23 arrested the pro-Khalistani preacher, who was immediately shifted to the Dibrugarh jail.

On April 27, a 13-member group, including family members of jailed Waris Punjab De activists, representatives of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and some lawyers, had visited the detainees in Dibrugarh jail.

Assam Police have beefed up the security arrangements inside and outside the jail following the arrival of Amritpal. He has been kept in a separate cell. He was also interrogated by a team of Intelligence Bureau (IB) for a few hours, according to reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}