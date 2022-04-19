Jaipur tourist who fell into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti dies in hospital

A Jaipur woman who slipped in an avalanche prone area and was buried under snow at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district died at a hospital late on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Akanksha, 24, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma. He said she was roaming near the avalanche-prone Koksar waterfall when the snow she was walking on suddenly caved in. Consequently, she fell into a gorge and was buried under snow.

A joint team of ITBP personnel, police, firefighters and locals launched a rescue operation soon after receiving the information. The emergency workers faced challenges in carrying out the operation as it is an avalanche prone area and it took them at least three hours to rescue the victim.

She was rushed to a Manali hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her family has been informed and body has been sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner has urged people to not to venture near avalanche prone areas.

The DC also said that Manali-Leh Road has not been restored for traffic and road opening work by BRO is still underway. Due to the change in weather, conditions remain slippery in snow covered areas and threat of avalanches also loom large due to fluctuation in temperatures.

