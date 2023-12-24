Jaiswal appointed head of Punjab Police’s intelligence wing

Additional director general of police (ADGP) and a 1997-batch IPS, RK Jaiswal was appointed as the new intelligence chief of Punjab Police on Saturday. He replaces vigilance bureau chief director Varinder Kumar, who was also holding the additional charge. Additional director general of police RK Jaiswal (HT)

Jaiswal was already posted as ADGP Intelligence-1 since June of this year. Jaiswal considered a highly professional officer in police circles, had earlier served as intelligence chief during the SAD-BJP government as inspector general. He had also served as SSP of Jalandhar and Ludhiana when the commissionerate system was not introduced in Punjab.

Jaiswal, who is considered an authority in matters related to drugs has served as ADGP special task force (STF) against drugs and has handled many important cases, including the infamous case involving dismissed Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh and dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh.