Jakhar drops Congress from Twitter handle before going live on FB

Barely two hours before going live on Facebook with his ‘dil ki baat’, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday removed all references to the party from his social media handles.

Jakhar, who has been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities, first removed the Congress from his Twitter bio. He then replaced the party flag as the background image of his Twitter account with the Tricolour.

After the party decided to remove Jakhar from all party posts for two years a fortnight ago on the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee, party circles have been abuzz with talk of Jakhar considering his political options.

While the veteran Congress leader has been quiet, his aides have been more forthcoming on the possibility of his leaving the Congress and returning to active politics.

In the run-up to the state assembly elections, Jakhar had announced that he is quitting “active electoral politics”.

