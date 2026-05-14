Jakhar slams Punjab govt for not clearing pending DA arrears

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday criticised the AAP government for failing to release pending dearness allowance dues to government employees and pensioners.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jakhar alleged that the AAP was trying to divert people’s attention from real issues in Punjab by “constantly creating new narratives”, but the BJP will not allow this to happen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jakhar alleged that the AAP was trying to divert people’s attention from real issues in Punjab by “constantly creating new narratives”, but the BJP will not allow this to happen.

“More than 3 lakh employees and 4 lakh pensioners in Punjab are waiting for their DA instalments and arrears, which are to the tune of ₹15,000 crore,” Jakhar said

He added that the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the government to release the pending DA arrears of employees and pensioners by June 30, but the government has moved the court against this order.

“An anti-employee face of the government has been exposed. For the first time since independence, a state government is not only refusing to release DA instalments but has also challenged the very provision of granting DA,” Jakhar said, adding, “The DA is not charity for employees, but their rightful entitlement, and the government should release it without delay.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He claimed that while the Centre and BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Rajasthan, along with Chandigarh, were providing 60% DA, Punjab employees were getting only 42%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that while the Centre and BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Rajasthan, along with Chandigarh, were providing 60% DA, Punjab employees were getting only 42%. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON