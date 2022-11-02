Jalandhar admn ropes in NGO to sensitise farmers on stubble burning

Jalandhar administration has roped in an NGO under the public-private partnership model to spread awareness among farmers against this menace. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said that the NGO would provide financial assistance to farmers falling within the selected villages to enable them to bear the cost of crop residue management. Kohar Kalan, Bagga, Bara Jagir, Seechewal, Kapur Pind, Dallewal, Chakk Thothar, Muhim, Gobindpur, Shadipur, Umerpur, Rasulpur, Bambiawal, Kahlwan, and Ladhran villages have been selected under this pilot project. Chief agriculture officer Jaswant Rai said the NGO would provide financial assistance up to 75% of the total expenditure incurred by the farmer while the remaining 25% would be borne by the beneficiary. He said over 400 farmers with agricultural land up to five acres would be covered under this scheme in the first phase. Notably, the district administration had earlier honoured over 100 farmers of Jalandhar for not burning crop residue.

Majithia seeks CBI probe against Kejriwal

Chandigarh The SAD on Tuesday demanded that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s role in “bribe for protection in jail” to undertrial Sukesh Chandrashekhar be probed by the CBI and a criminal case be registered into the matter. Reacting to the letter written by Chandrashekhar, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “It is clear that jails minister Satyendra Jain received money from the undertrial on behalf of the AAP convener.” Majithia also sought a separate probe into the facilities extended to the killers of Sidhu Moose Wala in Tihar jail.

Stubble burning: Warring flays AAP govt

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the stubble burning across the state that has led to an alarming increase in pollution levels in the state. He reminded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of how he always blamed Punjab farmers in the past for stubble burning and claimed that when his government will be formed, he will provide the solution.

