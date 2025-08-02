Jalandhar civil hospital deaths: Health minister orders review of all oxygen plants, power backups at hospitals

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday ordered an inspection of all pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants and the generator backups installed at all the district and sub-divisional hospitals across Punjab. The order comes in the wake of an incident at Jalandhar civil hospital, where three patients died in the ICU after a disruption in the oxygen supply on July 27. Punjab Health minister Dr Balbir Singh.

In the orders, the minister has asked the hospital officials to inspect the oxygen plants and report if they are functioning or not.

“A review meeting has been called for next week. We have asked civil surgeons for review of the electric backup and PSA plants,” a senior health official said, pleading anonymity.

In another direction, the minister has directed all the emergency units across the state to be staffed round-the-clock with a full medical team, including doctors, a house surgeon, staff nurses, nursing students, pharmacists, and trainee pharmacists.

“The name and contact number of the key technical personnel, including the operator of the PSA (pressure swing adsorption) oxygen plant, the electrician, and the generator in-charge, will be displayed in the emergency area,” the minister further said in the order.

Since Thursday, the minister has visited civil hospitals in Rupnagar and Jalandhar. On Friday, the minister visited the Tarn Taran hospital.