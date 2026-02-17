Jalandhar couple’s ₹19-lakh robbery plot falls apart as hired snatchers spill the beans

A city-based couple’s claim of a ₹19.10-lakh daylight robbery outside a bank in Jalandhar’s Urban Estate has turned out to be an insurance fraud conspiracy, with police stating that the “victims” themselves plotted the entire crime. Jalandhar police have named Priya and Ramanand in the FIR and constituted teams to arrest them. (HT)

Having apprehended the hired “snatchers”, police are now on the trail of the husband-wife duo who have been booked for staging the February 6 robbery in a bid to claim insurance money against their business income.

Giving details, additional deputy commissioner of police Harinder Singh Gill said the couple, Priya and her husband Ramanand, who run an artificial jewellery shop, had insured their business earnings and planned to pass off the “snatched” cash as shop income in a bid to claim a hefty insurance payout.

On February 6, the couple approached police claiming that unidentified men armed with sharp-edged weapons had robbed them of ₹19 lakh outside an HDFC Bank branch in Urban Estate.

They stated they had withdrawn ₹17.10 lakh from a bank near Football Chowk and were also carrying another ₹2 lakh in cash when the bag was snatched from Priya’s hand.

However, police investigations unravelled a deeper conspiracy.

Gill said on the basis of technical evidence, police zeroed in on the alleged snatchers, Abhi and Bhima, both from Uttar Pradesh, and secured their two-day remand.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed that Priya and Ramanand had paid them ₹7,000 to snatch an empty bag outside the bank to stage a robbery,” Gill said.

Following the disclosure, police have named Priya and Ramanand in the FIR and constituted teams to arrest them.