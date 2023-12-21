Jalandhar court acquits notorious smuggler Kandola, 13 others in 2012 drugs case

The Jalandhar sessions court acquitted infamous drug smuggler Ranjit Singh alias Raja Kandola and 13 others in the 2012 drug case on Wednesday. In June 2012, the Jalandhar rural police recovered 250gm of heroin from a car belonging to Nishan Singh, one of the accused and a close associate of Raja Kandola (iStock)

In June 2012, the Jalandhar rural police recovered 250gm of heroin from a car belonging to Nishan Singh, one of the accused and a close associate of Raja Kandola. Following the recovery, Kartarpur police registered an FIR against Raja Kandola, Nishan Singh, Gurinder Singh and 11 others and showed multiple recoveries during the probe into the case. The case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act against 14 accused.

Advocate Hitesh Puri, who appeared for accused Gurinder Singh, stated that all the 14 accused persons facing trial have been acquitted today by the court after giving them the benefit of doubt.

“The court observed that the prosecution case was not proved against the accused persons. The court has found the case registered against Nishan Singh Toni and Ranbir Singh to be planted and also gave them the liberty to move a complaint to the SSP for their wrong involvement,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also attached immovable properties valued at ₹1.09 crore in the name of alleged Delhi-based drug smuggler Nishan Singh and his family members. The ED had booked both Raja Kandola and Nishan Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kandola is also nominated in several cases of the NDPS Act in different police stations across the state.