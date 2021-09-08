Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar court denies anticipatory bail to Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan
chandigarh news

Jalandhar court denies anticipatory bail to Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan

During a religious fair in Nakodar last month, Maan had described Ladi Shah of Dera Baba Murad Shah as a descendant of the third Sikh master, Guru Amar Das.
By Gagandeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan had approached the Jalandhar court on September 1 and sought anticipatory bail. (HT file photo)

The additional and district sessions court of Jalandhar on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan in a case of hurting religious sentiments.

Mann had approached the court on September 1 and sought anticipatory bail.

Also read: Jalandhar police book singer Gurdas Maan for hurting religious sentiments

A posse of police personnel remained posted in the court complex as Sikh organisations have been threatening Maan since he made the statement on August 24, hurting religious sentiments. A video of his statement is being widely shared on social media.

Apology for remark on social media

Maan had put up the video on social media, offering an apology for his statement made during the annual mela at Dera Murad Shah in Nakodar.

“Gurus should never be compared with anyone, and I can never even think about insulting the great gurus. If my words have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I apologise to them 100 times,” Maan, who is also the chairman of Dera Murad Shah, said in this video.

RELATED STORIES

Sikh organisations, including members of the Satkar Committee, had lodged a police complaint and sought a case against Maan. Members of these organisations had also staged an indefinite protest against Jalandhar police opposite the SSP office.

Sikh protesters up the ante

On August 26, Sikh protesters upped the ante and gathered at the Rama Mandi Chowk on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway and blocking traffic. It was then that the police lodged the FIR and got the protesters to clear the highway.

Maan was booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code at Nakodar city police station in the district.

Maan had also courted controversy in 2019 after he supported the idea of ‘One Nation, One Language’ for the country in a radio talk-show in Canada and faced protests from a section of Punjabi community, during his live show in Canada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab elections: Shekhawat is BJP affairs in-charge amid farm backlash

Himachal car accident: Three of family killed in Kinnaur

Protest against deputy DEO in Ludhiana: Teacher association seek mass leave

Two women, ‘sorcerer’ held for extortion, theft in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP